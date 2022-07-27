A Smith County deputy and another driver are expected to be OK after a wreck involving a Smith County Sheriff's Office vehicle and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the deputy was headed up a hill and attempted to avoid a head-on collision, but he still struck the pickup at County Road 35 and County Road 492.
Police said both drivers have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The deputy has been with the sheriff's office for 20 years.
