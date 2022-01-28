Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories on candidates in the 1st Congressional House District race.
Congressional District 1 candidate Victor Dunn said the district needs a diverse candidate to represent the people, and he can be that.
Dunn, of Kilgore, is on the Democratic primary ballot in March along with Stephen Kocen, Gavin Dass and Jrmar Jefferson.
The winner will face one of four Republican candidates in the November general election and replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Gohmert is leaving his congressional seat to challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March primary.
Dunn said someone with "my background, that was born in Texas and the district, that looks like me, that can carry a … moderate balance approach to issues” is needed in Congress.
He said he would represent the whole district and not just a portion of it.
As someone with a “common sense” approach and values of fairness and level-headedness, Dunn said he could accomplish much in Congress.
Dunn said he would work toward making district staff more available, would hold monthly town hall meetings and would appoint pastors in each 1st District county.
“Contrary to popular opinion, some people say you shouldn’t discuss religion while running for an office, and I strongly disagree,” he said.
Dunn said he aims is to bring God back into issues because he believes “a lot of the problems we have in the government right now is that we have taken God, taken the spirituality, out of the issues."
He said he wants to bring in up to seven pastors in each 1st District county to get back to Biblical beliefs and discuss issues and what's happening in the community.
In order to make district staff more available to the public, Dunn wants to place staff members throughout the district at community levels. His hope is that this would make people feel less intimidated when speaking with officials.
He added that holding town hall meetings at least once a month also would keep the community more in touch.
Dunn said he already has communication with several Democratic congressional members. As such, he said he is prepared to enter Congress, work with its members and get things accomplished.
A balanced approach is important, and Dunn said he believes the Democratic Party has lost support due to its stance on issues including the definition of marriage, religion, family values, traditional values and more.
However, he said the party is big and diverse and “we have a difference of opinion … we don’t all necessarily agree on everything.” Issues that Democrats do tend to agree on are basic human rights, lowering prescription drug prices, environmental issues, voter rights and more, Dunn said.
In his party, Dunn said, “We’re pro-business, we’re Christian Democrats, we’re pro-family, we’re pro-traditional values, we’re pro-gun rights. We have a big tent.”
With the diversity and difference of opinions in the party, Dunn believes Democrats could have a “coalition” with other parties, allowing it to win the congressional seat in November.
Dunn said with his diverse background, he understands things that other candidates may not. He has experience in sustaining businesses, creating jobs and has worked with Texas Voters Alliance to conduct forums around the state.
Dunn he has always lived in East Texas, which allows him to understand needs in the community. He owns a business called Dunn Group that specializes in statewide workers' compensation services.
When it comes to the District 1 seat, Dunn said, “I think I am the most diverse person with an ideal background,” which will allow him to work with people from each party.