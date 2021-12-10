The filing period for the March Republican and Democratic primaries is set to end at 6 p.m. Monday.
Candidates must file an application and a filing fee or petition in lieu of filing fee at the same time, according to the Secretary of the State's Office.
Smith County candidate applications must be filed with either the county GOP or Democratic party chairs.
Candidates seeking state office should file with either the Democratic or Republican state party chairs.
Cost of filing fees or the number of petition signatures needed to accompany the candidate application for each position can be found at tinyurl.com/texaselexfees .
The following candidates have filed with the Smith County Republican chair as of Friday:
Smith County judge
- Neal Franklin, Smith County Pct. 1 commissioner
- Sam Griffith, author, rancher, former judge
Smith County Court of Law No. 2 judge
- Taylor Heaton, incumbent
Smith County Court of Law No. 3 judge
- Sara Maynard, attorney
- Trevor M. Rose attorney
- Clay White, attorney
Smith County district clerk:
- Penny Clarkston, incumbent
Smith County clerk
- Karen Bryant Phillips, incumbent
Smith County treasurer
- Jamie Boersma, project coordinator
- Kelli R. White, incumbent
Smith County commissioner Pct. 1
- Pam Frederick, retired teacher
Smith County commissioner Pct. 2
- Mike Adams, retired paramedic
- Anwar Khalifa, manager
- John Moore, writer
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct, 2
- Andy Dunklin, incumbent
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
- James L. Meredith, incumbent
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
- Ronnie Hester, human resources manager
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 5
- Jon Wayne Johnson, incumbent
Smith County Constable Pct. 2
- Wayne Allen, district manager
- Deal Folmar, retired
- Chris Roberts, self employed
The following candidates have filed with the Smith County Democratic chair as of Friday:
Smith County Justice of Peace Pct. 1
- Quincy Beavers, incumbent
- Derrick Choice, project manager