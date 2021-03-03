COVID-19 vaccinations will now be available to Texas school and child care workers, according to an announcement from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, the Texas DSHS received a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations.
The federal directive defined those eligible as people working "pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”
This change in distribution does not change the vaccination priorities in Texas, which includes health care workers, people 65 or older and those 16 and older with a chronic health condition, the DSHS announcement read.
"Providers are encouraged to continue their efforts to vaccinate older adults since the burden of COVID-19 falls most severely on people age 65 and older," DSHS said.