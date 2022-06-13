A briefing on the temporary partial closure of County Road 285 for bridge replacement will be given during commissioners court Tuesday.
During the regularly scheduled 9:30 a.m. Smith County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse Annex, 200 E Ferguson St., County Engineer Frank Davis will speak on the closing of County Road 285, also known as Old Omen Road.
If anyone wishes to speak on the topic, they can fill out a public participation form before the meeting and submit it to a staff member.
Beginning Monday morning, County Road 385 closed so the bridge could be replaced.
During construction, the portion of County Road 285 near the intersection at County Road 2215, Lake Meadows Road, to Farm to Market Road 848 will be closed to thru traffic, according to a Smith County news release.
The bridge services the east side of Lake Tyler and a part of Lake Tyler East, according to the post. The detour around the lake will be about 16 miles.
The closure is anticipated to last less than two months while the bridge is replaced, according to the county. The 22-foot wide concrete bridge will be demolished and replaced with a bigger 30-foot wide concrete bridge.
“We know this will be a hardship for many people traveling the Lake Tyler area but we thought this was the best time to reconstruct this much-needed bridge,” Davis said.
As the area where the bridge is located serves Chapel Hill, Arp and Whitehouse school districts, it was chosen to do construction during summer while schools are out, according to the county. The bridge is expected to be completed before the start of school.
Upon completion of the bridge, further roadwork will be done to County Road 285 but it won't require a closure.
Construction will include CR 285, CR 2274 and CR 2275 for a total of 8.5 miles. This road work will include grinding the existing roadway, cement treating it, widening it to 27 feet and asphalt overlay, according to the county.
These projects are part of the Road and Bridge program.
For more information about road closures in Smith County visit www.smith-county.com/Home/Components/News/News/792/97 .
To see Tuesdays agenda visit www.smith-county.com/i-want-to/view/commissioners-court-agendas .