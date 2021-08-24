Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between Smith County and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office on Tuesday.
This agreement will allow for the continuation of the relationship between the county and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Smith County Judge Nathanial Moran said that he knows they do not traditionally have an interlocal agreement with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, but this year they reached out and would prefer to document the relationship.
Moran added that the county has a great relationship with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office and is happy to continue this relationship.
Thomas Wilson, Smith County assistant district attorney, said that under chapter 43 of the agriculture code the county is authorized to provide this interlocal agreement.
The county has had a relationship with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office for as long as he can remember, Wilson said. In fact, he believes Smith County is one of the first countries to have an AgriLife Extension.
This agreement will just formalize the process now and in preceding years. The agreement will expire in 2026 and will then be brought before the commissioners court again.
“I’m assuming we will want to continue this program, it has been very successful,” Wilson said.
Moran also said as a reminder that the commissioners are going to take a vote on the budget on September 7 at 9:30a.m. during the weekly commissioners court meeting
There will also be a final public input meeting on Tuesday the 24 at 5:30p.m.. Everyone is invited to come and voice their thoughts on the Fiscal year 2022 budget.