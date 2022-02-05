Five local civil rights activists were honored Saturday at the Texas African American Museum for their role in making a difference in the community.
“These are the civil rights people that are an example in our community. We want to thank you for the contribution you have given to our community,” said Kyle Collins, organizer of the event and owner of Kyle’s Place.
Those awarded include Pastor Rodney Atkins, the first Black librarian at the Tyler Public Library; Ollie Crawford, one of the first Black educators and administrators of Tyler ISD; Gloria Washington, the museum’s executive director; Pastor Larry Wade, who leads efforts in finding and restoring Black abandoned cemeteries in the area; and Pastor Calvin Austin III, who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Saturday’s event, themed “The Civil Rights-Era in the United States,” highlighted the five individuals and told their stories.
Among his many accomplishments, Atkins, who has authored seven books, founded the Jarvis Christian College African American History Museum in Hawkins in 2017 and was the first Black librarian at the Tyler Public Library and worked there for 25 years. After attempting to retire, Atkins gave into the opportunity to continue his work.
Crawford, former educator and administrator at Tyler ISD, saw schools be integrated.
“I’m so proud and humbled for having received (the award),” said Crawford, who retired in 1989. Today, she still works on murals and is working on a family tree project.
Crawford taught at Caldwell High School, Emmett J. Scott High School and eventually, at John Tyler High. She is a member of the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction Inc., and is a member of the Miles Chapel CME Church, Tyler Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and believes in mentoring, sharing, giving, loving and blessing the lives of others.
Wade was presented his award by his brother, Leonard Wade.
“He’s always been inspirational in history and civic affairs, and he’s always been inspirational in starting things,” Leonard Wade said.
Wade is the founder and pastor of Bethel Temple Community Church of Tyler, founder and president of the Smith County African American Historical Society and the National African American Historical Society of East Texas. He is also a member of the Oakwood Cemetery restoration committee and has led efforts in finding and restoring abandoned, Black cemeteries in East Texas. Wade was a teacher at Tyler ISD, a counselor in Longview and a principal in Marshall.
“History is so important,” Wade said. “If we don’t know where we’ve been, we don’t know where we’re going. History is being attacked, especially with various groups like the African American community. It’s really sad and it’s unfortunate that we went backward instead of forward in a lot of ways. Our young people need to know the truth. We need to be able to know the history of everybody.”
Wade made an effort to teach diversity to his students, as all races make the country great, he said. He will be giving a presentation on The Cut later this month.
Washington was commended for her work at the Texas African American Museum as she’s been instrumental in the success of the museum and its exhibits. She is still working to gather $50,000 in donations to fund renovations needed at the museum.
“This Texas African American museum is a part of me. I felt in my heart I could be here every day. It’s as if these ancestors that you see on the wall, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, Thurgood Marshall, it’s as if they were communicating with me as I’m here figuring out what to do, how to do and when to do it. It’s not all about me, it’s about each of us who are contributing to our history,” Washington said.
Austin spoke about racism, encouraged others to speak up when they see injustice, and to listen with kindness in the heart, not anger.
He was arrested in 1963 for inciting a riot and other charges for marching to the local police station, honoring those who died in a bombing in Alabama, and a Black man who was beaten over civil rights. Austin also marched with Martin Luther King Jr. to advocate for civil rights.