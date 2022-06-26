It’s nearly time for the second annual Rose City AirFest, which will bring an exciting show of vintage planes and one of just two B-29s still flying in the country.
The community is invited to honor East Texas veterans at the show, which will be held Friday, July 1 at the Historic Aviation Military Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. All proceeds benefit local veterans’ assistance group CampV.
CampV, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, helps East Texas veterans with getting their benefits and to find employment information, mental health resources, support groups and connections.
Susan Campbell, co-founder and board chair of CampV, said the event is a fitting tribute to veterans and a “wonderful way to honor those who have served us.”
Not only does the airshow benefit a good cause, but it also lets attendees witness what Campbell said is an exciting experience in the air.
“If anybody has seen ‘Top Gun,’ it’s like that, up close and personal,” she said. “It’s just the most thrilling thing to watch but it’s also extremely patriotic.”
Thousands attended the inaugural Rose City AirFest last year. Visiting aerial performers this year will include an A-10 Thunderbolt, MiG-17s, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team and more. The featured performer will be a B-29 Superfortress “Doc,” one of two B-29s flying in the country and the same type of plane as the Enola Gay that carried the atomic bomb.
“Each time I see these big jets doing somersaults in the sky, I cry,” Campbell previously said. “Our community is so blessed to have military jets and WWII planes choosing to fly in Rose City AirFest. CampV’s Veterans’ Assistance Program depends heavily on our community’s support. It is the best way to say ‘thank you for your service’ to those who dedicated their lives to protect our freedom.”
Campbell also said the show is a wonderful, very fun experience for the whole community.
Retired Major General Paul I. Landers will be one of three honorees who will be honored at the reception prior to the AirFest. He flew 265 missions over the Mekong Delta during Vietnam as a Flight Air Control in an 01 Birddog (small Cessna). There will be a Birddog on display and will be doing a flyover.
The AirFest will also offer an upscale experience of private chalets with gourmet picnic baskets, charcuterie boards, ice cream, snacks, drinks and private viewing patios. Additional activities will include vendors, a kids’ zone, food tent, beer tent, blood drive and more.
Campbell is excited to see the event approaching after months of planning.
“It’s taken a lot of manpower to bring this together and we really hope all the East Texans will take advantage of this,” Campbell said. “We plan on having this next year and growing it each year.”
General admission is $25 through June 30 or $30 the day of the event. Each purchase of an adult ticket includes one free child’s ticket. Each additional child ticket is $5. Reserve seating is $50.
Several aircraft, including the B-29 Superfortress and others, will also be offering rides.
Parking opens at 1 p.m. with gates opening at 2 p.m. The aircraft exhibit is set for 2 to 5 p.m. with the airshow at 6 p.m.
For tickets or to purchase and schedule a ride, visit campvtyler.org .