The city of Whitehouse reported Tuesday afternoon that most of its customers have water pressure that is nearly normal for their faucets.
According to the update, City Manager Leslie Black asked that customers continue to conserve water, and she added that major main breaks can drastically impact Whitehouse's water supply and distribution system.
She noted that city of Whitehouse remains under a boil water notice.
On Tuesday, crews continued fixing main breaks, turned water services on and off for those with leaks and worked to continue to repair one of the wells and the city's computer system.
"Our partnership with the City of Tyler has helped tremendously in suppling our system and maintaining pressure throughout the day today (Tuesday)," Black said.
The city staff is working diligently to treat water to allow the city "to rescind the boil water notice quickly and safely," the update stated.
"You may notice a strong chlorine odor in your water. This is normal and a safe way for us to treat water; however, please do not ingest tap water without boiling first during this time," Black said. "When we are able to send samples to the lab for testing, we will post that information along with when you can expect the notice to be lifted."
The city of Whitehouse is also sourcing significantly more water from the city of Tyler.