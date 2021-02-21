The city of Tyler said Sunday that the water boil notice is expected to be lifted on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, the water lines have been flushed and samples were tested Sunday to ensure lab samples could be taken Monday morning.
The city of Tyler Water Utilities crews spent the weekend working day and night to maintain water pressure and fix water main breaks across the city.
Labs for testing take at least 18 hours to review samples. The current projection for lifting the boil water notice, which is in effect due to wintry weather, is Tuesday.
Once the notice can be lifted, the city of Tyler will send out a notification. Residents will be asked to flush their lines for 15 minutes.
On Sunday, the city of Tyler also changed its water disinfection process back to chloramines, a mixture of ammonia and free chlorine. Severe weather and extremely low temperatures stopped the use of ammonia injection system on Feb. 15. The Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant put ammonia back into the system taking the disinfection process back to chloramines.
It could take a week before the chloramines get back into the system. Customers shouldn't notice a difference unless the free chlorine was affecting the odor or taste, the city said.
Customers experiencing no water should contact the Water Service Center at (903)-531-1285 to report any issues.
Due to water damage, the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St., will be closed for this week. Once repairs are made, the center will reopen for its regular hours, the city of Tyler said Sunday.
Other City of Tyler Offices
Regular fixed transit and para-transit operations will resume on Monday.
All temporary warming centers have closed. Both The Salvation Army in Tyler and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission operate emergency shelters open 24/7.
Normal trash collections will resume collections on Monday. Because of the large volumes anticipated, some of Monday’s pickups will occur on Tuesday and so on until all of the waste from this past week can be gathered. We ask for your patience during this time.
Curbside recycling collection will not occur Curbside recycling customers will be notified of the revised collection schedule later next week.
Residents should report service emergencies to the Solid Waste office at (903) 531-1388 and leave a detailed voice message with contact information.
The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport opened at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check their flights' status and find the most current American Airlines flight information.
Smith County jury duty
Smith County jury duty has been canceled for this week due to the city of Tyler's water boil notice.
Jury duty will not be held on Monday through Wednesday. Those who received a yellow jury summons for those days do not have to report to the Smith County Courthouse.
All Smith County offices will return to normal hours on Monday.