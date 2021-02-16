The city of Tyler Street Department will use equipment Tuesday morning to clear snow from the city's roadways.
According to an announcement from the city, the street department secured the use of two maintainers and two equipment operators and one follow vehicle from Smith County.
The snow clearing is set to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"The goal is to clear one lane in each direction on all major arterials in the city," the statement read.
Monday night, city crews continued sanding and de-icing bridges, overpasses and the area around the hospitals.
The city is also confirming and prioritizing traffic signal outages for deployment of generators and stop signs.