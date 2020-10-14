During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the city of Tyler approved a contract with Habitat for Humanity of Smith County to provide two home repair programs for low- and moderate-income homeowners in the city.
The Critical Home Repair Program and a Targeted Home Repair Program, using the Community Development Block Grant, are available to homeowners within the city of Tyler, and the initiatives work to address problems threatening the health and/or safety of the residents or limits disabled access to and from and or inside the home, according to the city.
“These programs expand the supply of decent, safe and sanitary housing,” Community Development Manager Dustin Wilson said. “The repairs are designed to correct health and safety hazards, protect owners and occupants from dangerous living conditions in deteriorated housing and extend the life of household units.”
The Targeted Home Repair Program is limited to homes within the targeted area surrounding the new Hidden Palace subdivision, located at West Queen Street and North Palace Avenue. This area borders West Morris Street to the north, Moore Avenue to the west, West Bow Street to the south, and Border Avenue to the east.
This program also includes exterior painting. The owner of the house must live in the home that the repairs are requested. Repairs are limited to $10,000 per household, according to the city.
The Critical Home Repair Program will be utilized by the Habitat for Humanity of Smith County for a cost of $165,000, with $150,000 toward repairs and $15,000 for an administrative fee paid to the local Habitat for Humanity. The Targeted Home Repair Program will use no more than $110,000 of CDBG funds. Of this amount, $100,000 will be for repairs while $10,000 will be an administrative fee paid to Habitat for Humanity, according to the city statement.
Those interested in participating in this program can visit smithcountyhabitat.org to download an application or contact Deanna Gordon at (903) 595-6630 for information.
In addition to the contract with Habitat, the city council also approved $8,496,838.25 construction services contract with Reynolds & Kay Ltd. for road safety and drainage improvements at Cambridge Road from Broadway Ave. to Jeff Davis Drive.
According to the city of Tyler, the existing pavement will be expanded along with an addition of a curb and gutter, sidewalks, a new underground storm drain system and the installation of a 12-inch water line and other miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements
Drainage issues adjacent to the project on Oxford Drive will also be addressed.
“Cambridge Road serves as a key route for residents in the area,” City Engineer Lisa Crossman said. “The project includes the addition of a dedicated center turn lane, traffic safety enhancements, sidewalks and drainage improvements. It will greatly enhance traffic flow, reduce flooding and provide a safe place for pedestrians to walk.”
This project, which is funded through the half-cent sales tax program, is expected to begin construction in January.