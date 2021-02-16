The city of Tyler is asking residents to avoid high usage of water due to the effects of severe weather.
Tyler Water Utilities is seeing a higher than usual number of water main breaks in the city, and crews are working 24/7 to maintain and repair the water system, according to the city of Tyler.
Residents should avoid using dishwashers or washing machines, filling up bathtubs or doing anything requiring a large volume of water during this "unprecedented event," according to the city's statement.
TWU crews will notify residents when a water main break affects their water. Businesses are also being asked to conserve water.
Those experiencing low water pressure and have not been contacted by TWU, should contact the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541.
People who see water coming from the ground indicating a possible water main break, should contact the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant as well.
The city of Whitehouse is asking residents to conserve water as its water supply lines are frozen.
"We will do our best to maintain water service as long as possible," the statement from the city of Whitehouse read.
In a later Facebook post, the city of Whitehouse recommended people prepare to go as long as two to three days without power or water as a worst-case scenario.
This prediction was based on information from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Oncor, the city of Whitehouse stated.
"We know this is frustrating and scary. We, just like you, are trying to figure out the best course of action to keep our families, pets and homes safe and warm during this winter storm," the Whitehouse statement read.