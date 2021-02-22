The city of Tyler Development Services Department announced the emergency permitting process for residents and contractors in need of immediate repairs due to the winter storm.
Information on the permitting process for a home can be found on the city of Tyler website. Contractors can register and apply for a permit at cityoftyler.org/government/departments/development-services/forms/on-line-permit-services.
According to the city of Tyler, permitting ensures residents hire contractors who are both licensed and insured to perform needed repairs.
The process protects residents from fraudulent contractors. As part of the permitting process, the city of Tyler provides inspections to verify work was done safely, properly and to state code.