Nine children from Tyler families will carry on the tradition of serving as attendants to the Rose Queen. The queen’s attendants are featured during the Rose Queen’s Coronation, the Queen’s Tea and the Texas Rose Parade. The following are attendants to Rose Queen Anna Grace Hallmark.
Ruby Catherine Abell
Ruby Catherine Abell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Abell of Tyler, attends All Saints Episcopal School.
Her mother, Amber Maxwell Abell, was the Coronation co-chair in 2019 and has served on the Accessories Committee, the Men’s Luncheon Committee and has volunteered backstage in various roles. Her father, James Edward Abell, has served as a wrangler and is a member of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include her brother, Frank Anderson Abell, who was an attendant in 2018.
William Wyatt Bankston
William Wyatt Bankston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Dalton Bankston of Tyler, attends All Saints Episcopal School.
His mother, Catherine Handlin Bankston, served the Texas Rose Festival in Wardrobe Properties, Order of Appearance and chaired the Kick-Off Party in 2018 and 2019. His father, Drew Bankston, is a member of Order of the Rose and served as a Wrangler volunteer.
Other family members include his younger brother, Reeves Parker Bankston, and younger sister, Cynthia Catherine Bankston.
James Cameron Hallmark
James Cameron Hallmark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Blake Hallmark of Tyler, attends All Saints Episcopal School. He will serve as the Scepter Bearer to his sister, Anna Grace Hallmark, the Rose Queen.
His mother, Erica Needham Hallmark, has served on the Wardrobe Committee from 2005 to 2010 and as a chaperone in 2009. She also served as a lady-in-waiting in 1996.
Other family members who participated in the festival are Lucille Annie Bates, aunt, lady-in-waiting in 2014; Michelle Flowers Dial, aunt, lady-in-waiting in 1986; Jason Butler Flowers, uncle, escort in 1989; William Michael Hallmark II, cousin, escort; Heather Ashley Hughey, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Hillary Aarin Hughey, cousin, lady-in-waiting; William Robert Hughey III, cousin, escort; Lindsey Dickerson Amos, cousin, duchess; Holland Avery Hughey, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Merritt Elizabeth Dial, cousin, train bearer to the queen; Mary Michael Dial, cousin, royal attendant to the queen; and Hampton Malone Hughey, cousin, attendant.
His grandparents are Celia Flowers Bates and Barrie David Bates, Betty Jane Hallmark and James Patrick Hallmark, Ken Needham and Cheryl Needham.
Henry Ralph Jenkins
Henry Ralph Jenkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ralph Jenkins Jr. of Tyler, attends St. Gregory Cathedral School and Mo Ranch summer camp.
His mother, Betsy Bowen Jenkins, served as duchess in the Texas Rose Festival in 1999. She also has served as the Coronation co-chair and as chairman of the Rose Show, Men’s Luncheon and Accessories committees. She is currently the assistant to the Texas Rose Festival president. His father, Michael Ralph Jenkins Jr., was an escort in 1999 and is a member of the Order of the Rose. His Texas Rose Festival involvement includes serving as a wrangler for four years.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Ruth DuBose Kendrick, great-grandmother, 1948 lady-in-waiting; Betsy Bandy Chamberlain, great-aunt, 1969 duchess; Neal Bowen Meyer, aunt, 2002 duchess; and Michael Bowen Jenkins, brother, attendant to the Queen in 2019.
Stella Marie Land
Stella Marie Land, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Thomas Land of Tyler, attends All Saints Episcopal School.
Her mother, Whitney Mizer Land, has volunteered for the Texas Rose Festival since 2006. Her service includes serving on such committees as Dressing, Queen’s Tea, Men’s Luncheon and Graphics chair. Her mother also was a train bearer to the queen in 1989 and a duchess in 2000.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Gail Mizer, grandmother, 1969 duchess 1969; Nancy Abernathy, great-aunt, 1971 duchess; Ashley Morris, aunt, 1982 attendant and 1994 lady-in-waiting; Leslie Johnson, cousin, 1994 duchess; Stephen Mizer, uncle, 1997 escort; Clay Abernathy, cousin, 1997 escort; Claire Henry, cousin, 1999 duchess; Sutton Mizer, uncle, 2010 escort; and Manny Mizer, cousin, 2012 attendant.
Eliza Mae McCain
Eliza Mae McCain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Clayton McCain of Tyler, attends All Saints Episcopal School.
Her mother, Blythe Loggins McCain, is a former lady-in-waiting and has served on numerous Rose Festival committees including Backstage Coordinator from 2006 to 2009, 2010 Royalty co-chair, 2011 Ladies Luncheon co-chair, 2012 Coronation doorkeeper, 2014 Coronation Order of Appearance, 2015 Coronation Accessories Committee. 2014 and 2015 Order of the Rose Queen’s Ball Committee, 2016 and 2018 Order of the Rose Queen’s Ball co-chair. Her father, Charles Clayton McCain, was an escort in 2003. He also has served as an escort wrangler and as treasurer, vice president and 2018 president of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Mary Anne McCain, great-grandmother, Rose Queen; Frances Ann McCain, great-aunt, lady-in-waiting; Elizabeth Calhoun McCain, aunt, train bearer and lady-in-waiting; Ashley Boyd McCain, aunt, lady-in-waiting; Kathryn Louise Loggins, aunt, lady-in-waiting; Louise Corwin McCain, cousin, attendant; sister, Cecilia Frances McCain, train bearer; and James T. McCain III, uncle, escort.
Clay Samuel Mizer
Clay Samuel Mizer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Jack Mizer of Tyler, attends All Saints Episcopal School of Tyler.
His mother, Alexandra Pass Mizer, has volunteered with the Texas Rose Festival by serving on several committees, including Wardrobe chair in 2012 and Attendant chair in 2019. His father, Stephen Jack Mizer, is a member of Order of the Rose and was an escort in 1997.
Other Family members who have participated in the Rose Festival include Gail Mizer, grandmother, 1969 duchess; Nancy Abernathy, great-aunt, 1971 duchess; Clay Abernathy, 1997 escort; Leslie Johnson, cousin, 1994 duchess; Claire Henry, cousin, 1999 duchess; Whitney Land, aunt, attendant and lady-in-waiting; Ashley Morris, aunt, attendant and lady-in-waiting; and Stephen Jack Mizer Jr., brother, 2012 attendant.
Loyce Hyde Morris
Loyce Hyde Morris, son of Mrs. Ashley Mizer Morris and Mr. Ralph Justin Morris of Tyler, attends All Saints Episcopal School.
He is active in Odyssey of the Mind, tennis, and golf and attends Camp La Junta in the summers.
His mother, Ashley Mizer Morris, served as a train bearer to Queen Jamie Landes in 1982 and as a lady-in waiting in 1994. She also has served as Wardrobe co-chair, Escort co-chair and Graphics chair for many years, as well as serving with the Queen’s Tea and Ladies Luncheon. His father’s involvement includes being a member of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Gail Phillips Mizer, grandmother, duchess; Stephen Jack Mizer Sr., uncle, 1997 escort and wrangler; Alex Mizer aunt, several festival committees; Stephen Jack Mizer Jr., cousin, 2014 attendant; Whitney Phillips Mizer Land, aunt, 1989 train bearer, 2000 duchess and served on the Coronation Committee; Thomas Sutton Mizer, 2010 escort; Nancy Phillips Abernathy, great-aunt, duchess; Leslie Abernathy Johnson, cousin, 1994 lady-in-waiting; Clay Madison Abernathy, cousin, 1997 escort; and Claire Abernathy Henry, cousin, 1999 duchess.
East Texas relatives include Gail Phillips Mizer, grandmother; Stephen Charles Mizer, grandfather; Stephen and Alex Mizer, uncle and aunt, and their children, Manny and Clay; Mark and Whitney Land, uncle and aunt, and their children, Stella and Bodie; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack L. Phillips of Gladewater, great-grandparents.
Riley Carter Robbins
Riley Carter Robbins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Carter Robbins of Tyler, attends Andy Woods Elementary School where she is in the third grade.
She enjoys school, her church and the outdoors. She is active in dance, tumble and tennis and is a member of the Verge Dance Company at Artistic Dance Concepts. She also enjoys hunting with her family during the fall.
Her mother, Nicole Dickerson Robbins, has served for the last 12 years on Rose Festival committees, including Order of Appearance, Hospitality, Wardrobe Properties, Kick Off Party co-chair, Escort Party co-chair, Attendants chair and is currently serving on the executive committee as the past president’s chair and assistant to the vice president and treasurer. Her father, William Robbins, is a member of the Order of the Rose, has served as a wrangler and is active in Strutters.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Craig Dickerson, grandfather, escort; Nicole Dickerson Robbins, mother, lady-in-waiting; William Robbins, father, escort; Chelsea Dickerson Cooper, aunt, lady-in-waiting; and Elizabeth Simmons Ruff, aunt, lady-in-waiting.
Other family members include Helen and Chris Bourcier, great-grandparents; Truitt Stamps, great-grandfather; Debbie and Craig Dickerson, grandparents; Mike and the late Jan Hogan, grandparents; and Sally and the late Carter Robbins, grandparents.