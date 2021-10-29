Rustan Samuel Wood loved everything outdoors from hunting and riding horses and dirt bikes to working cattle and bailing hay.
Rustan, known as “Rusty," of Tyler, died Thursday afternoon when a gust of wind caused a tree to fall on the go-kart he was driving.
Smith County deputies were told the boy was killed instantly at a property in the 12000 block of Texas 110 (Van Highway) North in the Lindale area, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian said.
"Please continue to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with this tragedy," Christian said.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler with Bro. Mike Morrow officiating. Interment will follow at the Starrville Cemetery in Winona, according to his obituary.
His obituary describes Rusty as a "true outdoorsman" with an appreciation for hunting, fishing, baseball, riding horses, riding dirt bikes, working cattle and bailing hay. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed, the obituary reads.
Rusty is survived by his mother and father, three sisters, three grandparents and many other cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.