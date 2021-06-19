Cherokee Civic Theatre’s Thespians ‘N Training camp is open for first graders through students exiting 12th grade.
There are currently openings in all age groups. The TNT camp will run from July 12 to 24 and end in a grand finale showcase.
Through a variety of activities, campers will learn about all aspects of theater arts.
“Our theme ‘Back and Better Than Ever’ says it all! We are so excited and look forward to having the kiddos back," TNT Co-Executive Director Judy-Faye Garner said.
Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th Street in downtown Rusk. For more information and registration forms, visit the website at cherokeetheatre.net/tnt.htm. From there, people can download registration packets by age group.
Space in each troupe is limited, so registrations are accepted in the order in which they were submitted. Those interested should download the forms, fill them out, and return them to the theater.
Phone or online registrations will not be accepted at this time. All registration forms must be received with the appropriate fee before any camper is considered registered. Campers will be contacted by phone or email to confirm enrollment.
TNT is always looking for volunteer staff, as well. For more information about participating, contact tnt@cherokeetheatre.net or by call CCT at (903) 683-2131.
Auditions for the first show of the season will be July 27 and 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The theatre is looking to cast three male parts and 11 female parts, ages 13 and up in Little Women, a condensed form of a play script adapted by Scott Davidson from Louisa May Alcott’s classic book of the same name.
Josie Fox will be directing this production.