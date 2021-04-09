JACKSONVILLE – Carter BloodCare and McDonald’s Jacksonville teamed up for a blood drive at the Jacksonville fast food restaurant on Friday. The event was part of a series of blood drives through the months of March and April to restore the blood supply shortage following February winter storm.
The partnership includes dozens of blood drives in McDonald’s parking lots throughout North Texas.
Carter BloodCare Vice President of Organizational Relations Veronica Moore said the organization was hit hard by the winter storm.
“The current low inventory is a grim result of the weather developments in February, topping off a yearlong viral pandemic. In February, during the sub-zero temperatures, Carter BloodCare was unable to collect blood at any location in its north, central or east Texas regions. We had four days of no donations. Furthermore, the Tyler, Longview and Paris donor centers were closed even longer due to pipe breaks, frozen parking lots or power outages,” Moore said.
“With the blood supply already in a chronically low pattern during the pandemic, the days without collections were almost crippling," she continued. "Hospitals took action to host what were called ‘stat’ blood drives to allow Carter BloodCare to set up donation beds inside the hospitals so their own employees could give blood.”
Moore emphasized the impact by stating, “Carter BloodCare must see 1,000 donors a day in its 50-plus county areas where its hospital customers reside. Even a few days of less than that number can negatively affect the inventory.”
Donor Jenifer Babyak said she feels everyone who is able should donate.
“It doesn’t cost you anything and one day you might be the one in need," Babyak said.
As for Jacksonville McDonald's Owner and Operator Lynann Young, she said she was thrilled to help.
“We know blood is an essential need for our communities. Blood donors help save the lives of patients every day. We’re so proud to host a blood drive in Jacksonville and provide a convenient location for donors in the community to give blood.” Young said. “Having been in Jacksonville for 19 years, it means a great deal to be able to serve our tight-knit community in this way.”
As a special “thank you” from local owner and operators, all donors in April will receive a coupon for a free crispy chicken combo meal.
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in north, central and east Texas. The non-profit organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients.
For more information on donating, visit carterbloodcare.org or call 1-800-366-2834.