RUSK — More than 100 youths on Monday were up and moving during the ongoing Eagle Agility Camp at the Rusk High School football field.

The camp, hosted by the Rusk Youth Sports Association, is in its second year and open to boys and girls of all ages. On Monday, coaches and campers gathered at the football field for what Jaleea Downs said is a positive way to stay active.

+108 PHOTOS: 2022 Eagle Agility Camp More than 100 Rusk youths gathered Monday at the Rusk High School football field for the Eag…

“We wanted to offer the opportunity for kids of all ages to get out during the summer and keep moving as an alternative to sitting in the house on their phones and video games,” said Downs, president of the Rusk Youth Sports Association. “It is important for kids to stay active to feel like they are a part of an organization and there are other outlets for them that have a positive influence on work ethic and teamwork.”

Downs said the camp is not sport-specific so children at all levels are welcome.

“It helps them build on leadership skills, teamwork, and overall agility,” she said.

Downs said the association is passionate about the community and helping local youths.

“RYSA prides itself on offering positive influences on the kids who participate in our programs; we are investing in the future of the kids in our community.”

The 2022 Eagle Agility Camp is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through July 21. There will be no camp the week of July 4.

The camp fee is $10. Camp T-shirts are an additional $15. A waiver available at the camp must be signed, and it is suggested that campers bring a water bottle.

For more information, visit the Rusk Youth Sports Association Facebook page or call Downs at (903) 284-8083.