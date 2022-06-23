The Caldwell Zoo on Thursday announced that major improvements and a remodel are in the zoo's future.
The changes will bring the "Amazon River's Edge" and new animals to the Tyler zoo.
A complete remodel of the South American section of the zoo was unanimously approved by the board of trustees, according to a press release from Caldwell Zoo.
"The plans will add a vast array of alluring animals and beautiful birds to a major part of the zoo," the release said. "The Amazon River’s Edge will highlight animals from South America in beautiful and expansive habitats."
Along with the addition of dynamic animals, new guest experiences will be a part of the remodel.
“We’re extremely excited about the Amazon River’s Edge," said Steve Marshall, president and CEO of Caldwell Zoo. "It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the zoo and a valuable resource to the Tyler community.”
Amazon River’s Edge will feature many species that are threatened or endangered in the wild. Selected exhibits will be linked to future Caldwell Zoo supported conservation projects in wildlife “hot spots” and communities in the Amazon region. Guests will get to experience the animals in meticulously designed habitats that closely resemble native environments.
The plans by BKP Architects have been carefully developed over many months and construction will begin shortly with an estimated completion expected between 14 to 18 months.
Features of Amazon River’s Edge
Jaguar, third largest feline on the planet
A flowing river water feature with giant river otters
Quiet arboreal habitat for the sloth
Walk-through aviary featuring a dazzling array of birds
Giant anteater
Capybara
New event space and meeting areas
“This has been in planning for years. We wanted to make sure we deliver the very best for our animals, staff, and guests," said Hayes Caldwell, president and CEO of the Caldwell Foundation. "When Amazon River’s Edge opens, we’ll be able to share some of the wonders of South American wildlife in a spectacular manner.”