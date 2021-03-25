The Carter BloodCare bus will be in the parking lot of BMW of Tyler, 2401 WSW Loop 323 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jim Teeter at 903-561-7049.
Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in the fellowship hall. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Regina Childress at 903-592-7396.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, to giving blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent, 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.
For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.