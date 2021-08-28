Hank

This big softie’s name is Hank. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Hank weighs about 70 pounds and is 4 years old. Hank has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Hank may look tough but he doesn’t have a mean bone in his big body. Hank would thrive as a member of an active family. Hank will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Hank call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

