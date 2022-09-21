Bullard and surrounding area residents can once again enjoy the delicious tacos from Tacos El Guero Gil.
On Friday, which was Mexican Independence Day, Tacos El Guero Gil reopened after a devastating fire destroyed the truck in July.
Owner Gilberto Jiménez said opening on Sept. 16 held a very significant meaning for him.
“We couldn’t ask for a better month to reopen. Tacos is a must on Mexico’s Independence Day and we love bringing a little bit of our food and culture to our customers,” he said. “Sept. 16 is remarkable for us; last year on this same day was the grand opening of our indoor sitting area. Reopening on this day means a lot for us.”
Jimenez said he credits the support of the community for keeping his faith going to reopen.
“Honestly our community’s support made it easier to hold on to our dream, they kept asking about our reopening, letting us know that we had their support,” he said. “I want to thank them for the support; thoughts and prayers definitely helped.”
Jimenez said it was business as usual the morning of the fire when he was frying chips. He turned off the gas in the trailer and went back inside his house to get ready for the day. Then, he said the fire seemed to come out of nowhere.
“As we walked outside, I saw some smoke coming out of the trailer and went to check what was causing it,” Jimenez said. “I just remember seeing all the grease pouring out of the container and fire all around it. We decided to call the firefighters because we couldn’t do anything to put it out.”
After a total loss, Jimenez said he is thrilled to be back with a new truck.
“We are extremely happy and excited to open back up, this has been our dream and we love it,” he said. “We have the same delicious menu plus a few items that we have added to it.”
Fundraisers were held to help Jimenez and his family following the fire which allowed him to purchase a new food truck.
”We are starting with a completely new food trailer,” Jimenez said. “We are back, time to show up.”
Tacos El Guero Gil is located at 200 CR 3801 in Bullard and can be reached at (903) 283-0699.
For more information, visit the Tacos El Guero Gil Facebook page.