Athens Mayor James “Monte” Montgomery, who was charged for online solicitation of a minor, sexual contact, is still the mayor of Athens today.
Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division confirmed a Tyler Morning Telegraph report from Thursday that it was an undercover sting.
DPS said they worked with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and HSI and arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor charges during an operation Wednesday and Thursday.
Montgomery and three other suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.
Troopers charged Jesse Bennett Mason of Hallsvillem, Montgomery, Jordyn Rook of Longview and Michael David Bylsma of White Oak.
Montgomery, 63, of Kyle St. Athens, was arrested by the Longview Police Department and arraigned to the Gregg County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
He paid the bond and was released, police said.
According to the city of Athens website, Montgomery is serving a term from 2021 to 2023.
Trooper said "Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine."