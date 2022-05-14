As Tyler's four splash pads open this weekend, city officials are assuring families that water used at the facilities is safe.
“Essentially, the same water Tyler Water Utilities customers get from their faucets is what comes out of the water features at the splash pads at Bergfeld, Woldert and Faulkner parks,” said LouAnn Campbell, public information officer for Public Works and Utilities. “The water comes from one of two of our water treatment plants that supply our customers with their drinking water.”
Concerns arose about water used at splash pads across the state after Bakari Williams, 3, died in September from a rare brain-eating amoeba contracted during a visit to a splash pad in Arlington. He was hospitalized and diagnosed with primary amebic meningoencephalitis — a rare, mostly fatal infection, according to the Associated Press.
A lawsuit in the death claimed that city of Arlington employees “failed to adequately monitor and chlorinate the city’s splash pad water, making the splash pad unreasonable dangerous.”
Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette said there are two ways to treat splash pads, and the city of Tyler uses both. Splash pads at Bergfeld, Woldert and Faulkner parks use a pass-through system, while Fun Forest Park uses a recirculation system.
The used water at Woldert and Faulkner parks drains into nearby ponds, she added.
The pass-through system uses fresh water and does not require any additional expenses when it comes to equipment, Robinette said. Recirculation systems are similar to a pool in which water is used, collected in a tank, treated and then recirculated.
“Both are very safe, and one isn’t better than the other,” Robinette said.
Water at splash pads using the pass-through system comes from either the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant or the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, Campbell said.
All water is filtered, cleaned and disinfected before being sent to the water storage and distribution system through enclosed pipes, she said. It then goes to homes, businesses or the splash pads, when they are in operation.
Along with water treatment, other precautions also are in place to ensure the cleanliness of Tyler splash pads, Robinette said. Parks and Recreation employees pressure wash, touch up slip-resistant paint surfacing when needed and ensure all features are working correctly, she said.
Visitors to the splash pads also can help ensure the facilities are clean and safe for everyone, Robinette said.
“We encourage splash pad patrons to monitor their children and to discourage them from putting their mouths on any of the features and surfaces,” she said.
Any children who are not potty-trained should wear swim diapers, Robinette said. Swim diapers and swim pants should be checked and changed in the diaper-changing area when needed, she added.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tyler officials also recommend that “sick children should stay out of the water at the pool and splash pads to prevent spreading illness,” Robinette said.
Tyler splash pads will open this weekend, and the city hopes to have the grand opening of Fun Forest Pool on May 28 and 29. Regular public pool hours are set to begin June 4.
The city does not have enough lifeguards to open the pool, Robinette said. Anyone interested in being a lifeguard is encouraged to apply at cityoftyler.org/i-want-to/apply-for-a-job .
For information about Tyler's splash pads, go to tinyurl.com/tylersplashpads .