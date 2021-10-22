Angel Layettes, a nonprofit in Flint dedicated to making custom burial layettes and keepsakes for families who have lost an infant, will host its first open house event Saturday.
The open house will be held in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant loss Awareness Month, which is celebrated annually in October, from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will include tours of the facility, located at 10534 Farm-to-Market Road 2813 in Flint. Refreshments will be provided.
Angel Layettes has mission is to bring comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.