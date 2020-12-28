WOOD COUNTY — The Alba-Golden ISD ag barn burned down Saturday afternoon, which caused the structure to be lost and three goats to die.
According to the school district's Facebook page, the wooden barn was not saved and one family had three show goats that died in the fire.
"Please keep those FFA students in your thoughts as they work hard on caring for their animal projects," the Facebook post stated.
The post noted that there are plans to b build a new FFA project center to hopefully be ready for the 2021-22 school year. Until then, the FFA livestock program will use alternative areas to house animals, if needed.