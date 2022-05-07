A group of East Texans will fill the downtown Tyler square on Sunday morning as part of an abortion rights rally.
The "My Body, My Choice Rally" is in response to the recent Supreme Court of the United States leaked draft opinion that suggests the high court intends to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, reversing nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Tyler square and is sponsored by the W.I.S.E, We're In Search of Equality, group.
Event organizers encourage those who want to attend to "bring your voice, bring a poster and bring a friend."
"Motherhood should always be a choice," a flyer for the rally reads. "Join us as we really and let them know it's our body and our choice. Support women's rights -- they're human rights."
A large turnout is expected. The group previously held a similar rally on May 3 after the SCOTUS leaked opinion came to light.
According to the Texas Tribune, if this draft reflects the final decision of the court, it would virtually eliminate abortion access in Texas. Last year, the Legislature passed a “trigger law” that would go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, making performing abortion a felony.
For more information about Sunday's rally, contact LaShun Roy at armetta94@gmail.com or on Facebook through the event page.