Gas prices in Tyler surpassed the highest recorded average on Sunday, according to AAA.

Prices on Sunday for unleaded gas at stations in Tyler averaged $3.979, the highest recorded average in Tyler. Diesel prices in the city broke a record too, hitting $5.180 Sunday.

Tyler's prices for unleaded gas are nearly 20 cents higher than they were a week ago, nearly 30 cents higher than a month ago and $1.28 higher than a year ago, AAA reports.

The highest recorded average statewide was $4.01 on March 11, according to AAA data.

"Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel," AAA said.

 
 

