WINONA — Exactly one year since a shooting at Starrville Methodist Church that killed Pastor Mark McWilliams, the tight knit community of Starrville is still trying to make sense of what happened.
Mike Sellers fought for his life in the ICU after being shot six times at the church.
"It feels like a bee sting with hot coal going through...one with a 9mm, anyway," said Sellers.
The 20-person Starrville community says they’ll never forget their dear friend and late pastor McWilliams. Community members are planning a memorial to honor Pastor McWilliams on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Starrville Methodist. They’re also going to plant a tree in his honor.
Read the full story from our news partners at CBS19.