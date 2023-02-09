A second series of The Recipe, a teen creative writing workshop, is set for Saturday in Tyler.
The Recipe is a writing workshop made to explore and create the recipe of attendees. The writing prompts are designed to allow participants to press into the creativity they may not know is within them.
Participants will pick from one of the prompts that guide them in the tense of their writing. Each workshop will have tools placed at each station to assist participants along as portions of the activity are completed.
The Recipe, which held its first series at The Foundry Coffee House last August, is put on by Avenue Speak.
Avenue Speak founder and workshop facilitator Casey Muze said feedback from the first series was good.
“The overall feedback from the previous workshop came in the interest of wondering when the next one will be. I was toying with the idea of doing it as an annual workshop, but mental health never sleeps,” Muze said. “Especially with teenagers who very predominately have unsettled emotions and need coping skills. Writing is one of the coping mechanisms that I personally and professionally celebrate.”
Muze said participants were eager to learn and connect with the idea of creativity used as form of coping.
A Google review of the first series read: “Mr. Casey’s writing workshop is more than just learning how to write. It’s learning how writing can help you in a therapeutic way to express how you feel, whether it be anger, fear, or happiness. It’s also a space that feels safe and open to talk about anything you feel, or are going through. It was a fun experience and I recommend for everyone to give it a try. I will definitely visit again.”
Muze said the workshops provide an outlet and are geared toward serving others.
“These workshops are simply designed for the purpose of serving others. They are the opportunity to learn from one another and explore creative boundaries and emotions while having fun,” he said.
Muze said he is planning for the next workshop, which are community funded and run on donations, to take place in May.
The workshop will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at The Foundry Coffee House. All materials will be provided.
The Foundry Coffee House is located at 202 South Broadway Avenue.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.avenuespeak.com.