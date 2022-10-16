The Queen's Tea on Saturday offered visitors a chance to takes photos and talk to the 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen and her court.

Queen Molly Louise Berry and members of her court took their places under brightly colored tents in the Rose Garden after the festival parade.

The setting of the garden added a bit more “enchantment” to the event, which was fitting for the festival's theme of "Empires of Enchantment."

Many little girls wore their own crowns to the tea and waited in line to take a photo with Berry. Among the excited girls were 10-year-old Dylan Nichols and 9-year-old Mia Barron.

Dylan said she had neve been to a Queen's Tea and was ready to experience it. Since she did not attend the parade, she said she was ready to see the Queen's dress up close for the first time.

Mia said she wanted to “have tea” with the Queen and meet her in person.

While she also had not seen the Queen's dress before the tea, Mia said she knew it would be “really pretty.”

Along with the Queen, attendees also were able to chat and take photos with Princess Olivia Bristol Young, Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hill Brewer, the ladies-in-waiting and duchesses. The Queen's train was also on display.

After meeting the Queen and her court, attendees could take a stroll around the 14-acre municipal Rose Garden.