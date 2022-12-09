There are multiple Christmas lights displays across East Texas. If you are looking for some Tyler-specific spots to enjoy this weekend, check out this list of five ways to enjoy Christmas lights in the city.
Lights in the Rose Garden
The Tyler Rose Garden is illuminated to celebrate the Christmas season.
Holiday lights at the Tyler Rose Garden opened Thursday evening and will continue through New Year’s Eve. There is a special lights display in the atrium and throughout the gardens.
Guests are invited to enter through the Rose Garden Center nightly from 5 to — 8 p.m. and enjoy the display.
The garden will be closed Dec. 23-26 for Christmas.
Pineywoods Christmas Lighted Drive-thru Event
Make memories one campsite at a time at Tyler State Park this weekend.
This Friday and Saturday is the Annual Pineywoods Christmas Lighted Drive-thru event at Tyler State Park Texas Parks and Wildlife. The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. both nights.
Attendees can take a walk or drive through the Lakeview and Big Pine campground loops and enjoy campers’ elaborately decorated sites of a variety of holiday scenes.
Admission is free with a non-perishable food item donation supporting the East Texas Food Bank or a Texas State Park Pass. Regular admission will be $3 per person ages 13 and older.
Downtown Tyler square
The downtown Tyler square is all lit up for the holiday season.
Installed by local business ETX Lawn & Order, visitors to the square will see lights wrapped in white, green and red string lights, Xenon bulbs lining the walkways, lighted garland around lamp posts, and more.
Visitors can also admire the City of Tyler’s 32-foot Christmas tree standing tall in the middle of the square. Donated anonymously in honor of loved ones lost to cancer, the tree is a Eastern Redcedar decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments.
Also in the square by the tree is a setup of Santa’s workshop, which serves as the perfect photo opportunity. Nearby, a unique multicolored LED-lit bench is aglow and awaits as a popular photo op.
Carriage rides through the Azalea District Trail of Lights
There are multiple special opportunities this weekend to celebrate the season while taking in the beauty of the historic Azalea District.
See all of the homes in their holiday glory now through Dec. 31 by taking a self-guided tour of the homes, all lit up for the season as part of the annual Azalea District Trail of Lights.
If you’re not up for walking, maybe a horse-drawn carriage ride is in the cards for you this weekend. The rides began a couple weeks ago and will continue throughout the holiday season.
Carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park on Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.
With several route options, you can take in views of Christmas lights along the Azalea District Trail of Lights.
Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person depending on the route chosen.
Listen to music while enjoying lights
The all new Porchella Front Porch Concert Series kicks off 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Tyler’s Azalea District.
The Tyler Loop invites you to take a walk around the historic neighborhood, which is lit up for Christmas, and listen to five local musicians performing live on different porches.
The event is free and all featured homes with the artists are within walking distance of each other. For more information, visit porchconcert.com.
If you’re looking for more big holiday light displays across the East Texas region, check out this list of bucket-list worthy spots. For a list of other things to do this weekend across East Texas, check out this story.