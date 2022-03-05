Layla is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Layla weighs 65 pounds and is 3 years old. This pretty girl has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Layla prefers the companionship of men more than women. She will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For additional information on adopting Layla call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org/adopt. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.