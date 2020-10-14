Three people, including an infant, were hospitalized after a three-vehicle wreck Wednesday in the Chapel Hill area.
The driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling west on State Highway 64 and was stopped to make a left turn onto Wolf Lane when the vehicle was struck from behind by a Chevrolet SUV that was also westbound, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary report.
The impact then caused the Toyota to travel into the oncoming lane, where it was struck by a gasoline tanker traveling east, DPS said. The driver of the tanker, the driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger were taken to an area hospital.
More information will be released as it becomes available. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.