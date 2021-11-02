Smith County voters turned out in low numbers to pass a multimillion dollar road and bridge project Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Out of the 148,948 registered voters in Smith County, only 6,916, or 4.64% cast their vote in the election.
Local items on the ballot included a $45 million road and bridge bond to improve roads throughout Smith County, mayor and council positions in Overton and council positions in Whitehouse.
The unofficial results of the 2021 election are below:
Smith County road and bridge bond
Results show the $45 million dollar bond has passed. A total of 6,839 people voted for the bond, 63.59% being for it and 35.30% against.
This is the second phase of a road and bridge project in Smith County. The first phase passed in the November 2017 elections by a 73% margin, improving about 200 miles of roads so far, according to the county.
Phase 2 is estimated to improve 283 more miles of roads. With the completion of both phases, around 483 miles of county roads will be improved.
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said Phase 2 is fluid and will always be changing as needed.
The work in Phase 1 and the planned work for Phase 2 along with maps of completed and planned work can be found at smith-county.com/i-want-to/view/county-road-projects .
Miles of road completed in Phase 1 and those planned for Phase 2 include:
• Pct. 1 has 296 miles of road. A total of 55 miles were improved in Phase 1, and 68 miles are planned for Phase 2.
• Pct. 2 has 219 miles of road. A total of 42 miles were improved in Phase 1, and 46 miles are planned for Phase 2.
• Pct. 3 has 510 miles of road. A total of 63 miles were completed in Phase 1, and 138 miles are planned for Phase 2.
• Pct. 4 has 144 miles of road. A total of 39 miles were improved in Phase 1, and 31 miles are planned for Phase 2.
Overton
Citizens of Overton voted for the positions of mayor and council places 2, 4 and 3.
Current results show that 21 Smith County voters cast a ballot for the position of mayor. In total, 81.82% of people cast their vote for Curtis Gilbert, who appears to be in the lead, and 13.64% for Roxanne Richards.
Christopher Hall is the only candidate for council place 2 and received 86.36% of the votes. A total of 19 people voted for council position 2.
With current results, Monty Ward Jr. is in the lead for council place 4. Numbers show that 21 people voted for council place 4, Ward received 77.27% of these votes and Faithe Jackson received 18.18% of votes.
Whitehouse
Citizens of Whitehouse voted for council places 1, 3 and 5.
For council place 1 Zack Briscoe was the only candidate on the ballot. Results show out of the 123 people who voted for this position, he received 82.92% of votes.
For council place 3, results show John Chambers appearing to get the nod. Out of the 119 votes cast Chambers received 62.50% of votes and Richard Flanders received 15.79%.
For council place 5 Heath Rosenstein was the only candidate and out of the 118 votes cast received 77.63% of votes.