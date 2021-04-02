A bicyclist and the driver of a vehicle were both injured Thursday night in Tyler after the vehicle struck the bicyclist at a high speed and crashed into the woods.
Police believe that alcohol appears to have played a part in the crash.
The Tyler Police Department responded to Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Creek Boulevard around 7 p.m., where witnesses reported a vehicle struck the bicyclist before crashing into a wooded area.
The bicyclist was transported to Christus Mother Frances by EMS, and the driver of the car was transported by EMS to UT Health in Tyler. Both involved in the wreck appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, according to Tyler police.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the driver will be charged with intoxicated assault once released from the hospital.