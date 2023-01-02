Tylerites and guests traveling through the city now have a new mural to admire, thanks to a local artist.
Tyler Parks and Rec recently announced a new mural by the Tyler Rose Garden. The mural was sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful and painted by Dace Kidd, who has been a professional artist for more than 20 years.
Kidd is from Riga, Latvia, and has been living in Tyler for 11 years. During her time in East Texas, she has been artistically collaborating with the City of Tyler for over six years, she said.
She said the City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department reached out to her for the mural project.
“We choose a theme that features the roses and celebrates the tradition of the roses in Tyler,” she said.
Kidd describes her relationship with the city of Tyler as “long and exciting” and has done many art projects and public art around the Rose city.
“It's very exciting to add another one,” she said.
The parks department posted about the mural on Facebook, calling Kidd "incredibly talented."
In a light pink font, the mural says “Welcome to the Rose Capital” on top of a black background. The words are surrounded by several big roses in the colors of red, yellow, orange and pink.
Kidd said the concept of the mural was based on a brainstorming process with the parks department and Keep Tyler Beautiful.
“We had a lot of ideas and a lot of versions, but we worked together to select the final idea and that became the mural,” she said.
According to Kidd, she started working on the mural during late November. It was completed by mid-December.
For those interested in seeing the mural, it's located at 1718 W. Houston St. in Tyler. To see more work by Kidd or to order commission pieces, visit dacekidd.com.