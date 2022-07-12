As a new school year approaches, groups in East Texas are preparing to give back to local students and families by helping with their school supplies.
Check out the list Tyler Morning Telegraph has compiled for those in need of school supplies or wanting to donate:
TYLER
The City of Tyler is set to host its ninth annual drive-thru “School is Cool” backpack distribution on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park in Tyler. The backpack distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and students must be present in order to receive it. Families must stay in the vehicle and the only entrance of the event will be on the East side of the park.
Creative Minds Initiative will host a drive through school supplies distribution on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon or until supplies last at Family of Faith Christian Church in Tyler. Families are recommended to wear masks and the child who will be receiving the backpack to be in attendance and inside the vehicle.
Open Arms of Love Fellowship, Inc will be holding their annual back to school extravaganza on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2026 E. Front St., in Tyler. The event will have games, free food, and school supplies for children.
Rose Trail Nursing and Heart of Texas Hospice will also host its first annual back-to-school drive on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 930 S. Baxter in Tyler. Supplies are limited and will be for students in grades kindergarten to 12th grade on a first come first serve basis. The drive is currently accepting all sorts of school supply items. Donations are being accepted until July 22 and the drop-off location is 930 S. Baxter in Tyler.
JJO’s Charities annual ‘stuff the bus’ school supplies and summer food drive will be hosted this weekend July 15 to 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Walmart 6801 S Broadway in Tyler on the side of the grocery store. The drive will be benefiting PATH and the Tyler area partnership for education.
KILGORE:
Fun Zone on Kilgore will be hosting its second annual back-to-school bash and is currently in search of donations with hopes of giving out 200 bags of supplies in comparison of the 70 from last year. Donations needed for each school supply bag are 1 package of paper, 1 box of crayons, 112 pack of pencils, two erasers, two glue sticks, a spiral/composition notebook, two highlighters, two folders with pockets and one package of markers. Other donations such as hotdog supplies, chips, plates, cases of water, plates and candy for games can be given. Those interested in being a donor for the event can donate supplies at 300 Harris St. in Kilgore or donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/back-to-school-22-bash?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer. Date of the event is still pending and will be released on the Facebook page. The deadline for donations is Sunday, July 31. For more information call (903)985-7707.
LONGVIEW/GILMER:
New Beginnings Church will be hosting a back-to-school bash with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2137 E George Richey Rd in Longview and at 1977 State Hwy 155 N in Gilmore. There will also be free food and bouncy houses for children. Families must sign up at https://nbbctx.typeform.com/to/PATEoFhJ?typeform-source=www.nblongview.org&fbclid=IwAR1xaD3LJWyReEZ9NGgqcv8qeU6uCIS6Fx9ZFpmE0IZYevl1djxTGOP82f8 with information of services needing prior to the event.
JJO’s Charities annual ‘stuff the bus’ school supply and summer food drive will be hosted on July 22 to 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Walmart 2440 Gilmer Rd in Longview on the side of the grocery store. The drive will be benefiting Neal McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network and Pine Tree ISD.
WHITEHOUSE:
Whitehouse First Assembly of God will have its fifth annual back-to-school health fair on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will give out free backpacks with school supplies, socks, sports physicals, immunizations, dental supplies, toiletry kits and free haircuts. WFA stated that the event will be held no matter the weather, and all children must be present in order to receive goods and services