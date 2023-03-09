Region XIV had its version of the Legends of the Fall on Thursday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Instead it was Legends of the Hardwood.
It was Legends of the Game Night as the conference honored five of the all-time greats to grace the sidelines in the famous basketball league.
Honored were Guy Davis (Angelina College), Dale Dotson (Lon Morris College), Scott Gernander (San Jacinto College), Lewis Orr (Lon Morris College/Navarro College) and Leon Spencer (Henderson County Junior College/Trinity Valley Community College).
During halftime of the Panola-Bossier Parish game, the Fab Five were honored. It was a group that that totaled 3,107 wins.
Dr. Christopher Parker, President & CEO of the NJCAA; Dr. Tim Drain, Tyler Junior College Associate Vice Provost — Student Affairs; and Don Clinton, Panola College Vice President of Student Services and Region XIV men’s representative, presented the plaques.
Davis was head coach at Angelina College in Lufkin for 32 years, recording 507 wins.
Dotson was head coach at Lon Morris College in Jacksonville for 23 years, earning 473 victories.
Gernander was head coach at San Jacinto College in Pasadena for 24 years, garnering 640 wins.
Orr spent five years as HC at Lon Morris College and 32 years at Navarro College in Corsicana, gaining 678 victories.
Spencer was the dean of the coaches as he was head coach at Henderson County Junior College/Trinity Valley Community College in Athens for 40 years, registering 809 wins.
Legends Week continues on Friday during halftime of the 6 p.m. contest.
The honorees include: the family of Vernon Harton of Jacksonville College; the family of Floyd Wagstaff of Tyler Junior College; and the family of Joe Turner of Kilgore College.
On Wednesday, Coach Mary Ann Otwell, who led Panola College to two national championships, was honored. Debra “DK” Thomas, Coach Otwell’s first recruit and first All-America, accepted the plaque for Coach Otwell. Presenting the award were Dr. Parker and Kilgore College Athletic Director and Region XIV Women’s basketball representative Courtney Pruitt.