Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell cemented themselves as not only the top backfield duo in the history of Tyler Legacy High School but also as one of the best running back tandems in the entire country.
On Wednesday morning, Miller and Donnell, along with defensive back Aaron Sears, signed to play college football.
“It’s a really special day,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “All three players have great versatility and were all great leaders for our program. Tyler Legacy is the only high school in the United States today that has two running backs signing with Division I programs out of the same backfield. That’s a big deal.”
Miller made it official with the University of Alabama. Donnell signed with Texas Tech University. And Sears inked with Stephen F. Austin State University.
Miller leaves Legacy as the No. 1 rusher in school history with 4,908 rushing yards. He’s also the school’s all-time leading scorer with 65 total touchdowns.
“Jamarion is a generational talent who led the varsity in rushing in each of his four years at Legacy,” Willis said. “More than that, he was a team leader who led by example and was able to grab major offers from schools across the nation. We wish him the best at Alabama.”
Miller — ranked as the No. 6 running back in the country for the Class of 2022 — originally committed to the University of Texas on June 28 before flipping to Alabama on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
“It was a hard choice for me to switch from Texas to Alabama, but I just had to do what’s best for me,” Miller said. “The main reason I picked Alabama is because all of the back they’ve produced there. Most of the running backs go to the league, and I’m just trying to be one of the backs that go to the league.”
Willis said Alabama head coach Nick Saban, along with assistant coaches Robert Gillespie and Jay Valai, really made it clear how much they wanted Miller in Tuscaloosa.
“I think it’s a good get for them,” Willis said. “They were interested in him the whole way. I can just tell from the amount of time and energy they spent in recruiting him. Coach Saban, specifically, he told some of his coaches that Jamarion was the best back out there. That’s a big deal for them to get Jamarion, and I think it’s a big deal for Jamarion to get Alabama.
“It works both ways. That’s a place he can really go and develop his skills. That’s a place that’s known for developing running backs and giving them an opportunity to play on Sundays one day. I’m excited for him, and I think it’s a perfect fit.”
Miller said he connected with Saban during the recruiting process.
“Me and Coach Saban have a great relationship with each other, especially when he came down to Tyler,” Miller said. “He had a chance to come down here and talk to my family.”
Saban visited Miller in Tyler on Dec. 6.
Alabama has won 18 national championships overall and six national titles since 2009, including in 2020.
“The first year I get there, I hope to get a ring on my finger,” Miller said.
Miller said he plans to major in kinesiology.
Donnell committed to Texas Tech on June 22, but when the Red Raiders made a coaching change from Matt Wells to Joey McGuire in November, he had to take another visit and meet with the new coaching staff for the Red Raiders.
“I had to make sure I stayed in touch with the coaches and even the players and see how well they fit in with the way he ran things,” Donnell said. “The communication was there, and they made sure everything was great.”
Donnell ultimately decided to stick with his commitment and made it official Wednesday.
“Whenever I went out there, they made it feel like home, the coaches, the players, the people there,” Donnell said. “It was a great environment.”
Donnell finished his Legacy career with 2,637 rushing yards, which is No. 6 all time. He’s also the No. 4 scorer in school history with 43 total touchdowns.
“Bryson is an exceptional talent who has etched his name into the record books at Legacy,” Willis said. “He is a dynamic player who had several offers to play big-time football all over the country. I can’t wait to watch him excel at Texas Tech.
“They’re getting a player that has a lot of versatility, a player that can catch the ball out of the backfield and a guy that’s an unselfish teammate. He has all of the characteristics you want out of a Division I running back. I think Joey McGuire is going to be very happy with what he gets with Bryson Donnell.”
Donnell said he plans to major in either kinesiology or construction management.
Sears’ recruiting picked up steam once Legacy’s season came to an end, and on Monday, he committed to SFA.
“I chose SFA because I went down there and the environment and the coaching staff, everything about it was good,” Sears said. “They showed major love for me.”
Sears was a three-year starter for Legacy. As a senior, he had 380 yards and three touchdowns on offense. He had 73 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“Aaron was a vital part of this team for the past three years,” Willis said. “His versatility and athleticism were unmatched by anyone in the district. He will be greatly missed as he continues his academic and athletic careers at SFA.”
SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said Sears will be a versatile addition to the team.
“Very excited to land this young man from East Texas,” Carthel said. “Happy we are keeping Aaron close to home. He is a very versatile player, he has played safety, corner, nickel, kick returner and even QB for his high school program."
Sears will play cornerback at SFA, but has shown the ability to help wherever he is needed.
“They’re getting an incredible player,” Willis said. “He’s a guy that I literally told Coach Carthel can play any skill position on the field and did for us. They know he’s got a high football IQ. They know he is a very competitive player that really goes in and competes, and his career here reflects that.”
Sears said he plans to major in business.