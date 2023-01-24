Rashaun Woods was officially welcomed to the Tyler ISD family on Tuesday morning as the board of trustees approved him as the new head football coach/campus athletic coordinator of Tyler High School.
Woods was a two-time All-America receiver at Oklahoma State and still holds several school and Big 12 records. After a brief stint in the NFL and the CFL, and even time as a radio commentator and professional bass fisherman, Woods became a high school coach in his native Oklahoma City.
Woods became the head football coach at Oklahoma City Marshall High School in 2012. In six seasons leading Marshall, Woods’ teams posted a 55-18 record and captured a Class 3A state title in 2017.
In 2019, Woods moved to Class 6A Enid High School (a school with an enrollment comparable to a 5A-Division I school in Texas). Woods completed four seasons at Enid. During his tenure, he took the Plainsmen from an 0-10 record to 6-6. Woods' total record was 11-32 during his time with Enid High School.
Woods was born on Oct. 17, 1980 in Oklahoma City. He attended Millwood High School.
He played at Oklahoma State from 2000 to 2003. He finished his college career with 293 receptions, 4,414 yards and 42 touchdowns — all Big 12 records. Woods was two-time all-America, including being recognized as a consensus first-team All-America in 2002.
Woods also holds the NCAA single-game record for most touchdown receptions in a game (7 against SMU in 2003) and most touchdown receptions in a half (5 in the first half of the same SMU game). In 2001, he had a big TD catch in the Cowboys' upset win against rival Oklahoma.
Woods was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, and played professionally for the NFL’s 49ers and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.
Woods is replacing fellow Oklahoma State alum Ricklan Holmes, a John Tyler High School graduate, who resigned his post in early December after an 11-year run leading the Lions.
Woods is just the Lions’ seventh head coach since 1991. The program has 12 double-digit win seasons in that span with a state championship in 1994.