“The Good Lord blessed us with one of the most beautiful weekends I’ve seen to honor those who have served us and our country,” Steve Braley, golf pro and member of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation board, said.
Indeed it was a blessed event as the 13th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation weekend concluded with an 18-hole tournament at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. The weekend honors soldiers, their families and other American military personnel who were seriously injured in Afghanistan or Iraq combat operations.
Some 24 veterans participated in the golf outing with 22 teams on Monday, the topper to the three-day weekend of events that included nine-hole scrambles on Saturday and Sunday, a dinner at the Country Tavern in Kilgore on Saturday and a Food and Casino Party at The Cascades on Sunday.
Dick Goetz, co-chairman and former Senior PGA golfer, said one of the highlights was the parade through the All Saints Episcopal School campus on Monday.
“Led by the Tyler Police Department and Patriot Guard Riders, the warriors were escorted through the All Saints school; and the kids did such a great job of welcoming the veterans,” Goetz said. “It was a true highlight. Then the posters the students were holding were placed on the scoreboard at The Cascades. What a beautiful sight.”
The students lined the path through campus from the entrance near Loop 323 to the exit near Mewbourne Field. Along with the students, the warriors were greeted by the All Saints Drumline and band.
After the parade and lunch, the veterans were honored by the presentation of colors and the playing of the national anthem.
As for the golf tournament, there was a surprise as all 22 teams’ names were placed in a hat with a drawing determining the winners. All teams received a prize.
“This is a unique way to determine the winners,” Matt Cohen, The Cascades general manager who will take over for Goetz as chairman of the golf tournament next year, said. “The warriors are winners. Everyone here is here for the warriors and veterans.”
The winning team in the drawing was the squad of Bob Percival, Justin Thomas, Norby Repinske, Michael Mitchell and pro Andrew Walton. The squad carded a 58.
“This was a way for some who would not normally have the opportunity to win to get that chance,” Goetz said. “We will probably do it again next year.”
The second-place team in the drawing was the squad of Lyle Mirsky, Dan Hardiman, Dannon Pate, Curtis Fowler and pro Elizabeth Tallent. They carded a 60. Third place went to Steve Plybon, Tim Plumb, Chuck Goodman, Wesley Cravey and pro James Bates. They shot 61.
The winning team by score was led by legend Jacky Cupit, whose squad carded a 53. Team members were Huy Nguyen, Hunter Smith, Robert Langhoff, Byron Crawley and Bobby Blanton. In the drawing they received 12th place.
Three teams had the second-best score of 55 — Scott Pike, Aaron Mewbourn, Kenneth Pruitt, Justin Lindsey and pro Ed Gatlin (fourth in drawing); Nolen Howard, Dustin Glover, Pat Mahomes (father of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes), Ray Griffis and pro Alex Calleja (18th in drawing); and Tim Mosley, Travis Mosley, Mickey May, Patrick Turner and pro Doug Myer (13th in drawing).
Before leaving to go home, the warriors mingled and then grabbed a boxed lunch for the trip.
“One of the most interesting things we have learned from the warriors is that they tell us what they miss most about their service is the comradery,” Braley said. “They enjoy and revel in the fellowship of that feeling they had when they were serving.”
Since its inception some 13 years ago, the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation has raised more than $7 million, Goetz said. It honors servicemen and women who have served in the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy and Marines.
“This is a way of giving back to those who have served all of us so honorably and courageously,” Goetz said. The mission focuses on providing help to wounded warriors who live in Texas.
Goetz added, businesses from Tyler and the golfing industry have provided “excellent sponsorship support over the years that the Pro-Am has been held.” More than 700 wounded warriors and their families have received assistance, he said.
“I am involved in a lot of tournaments, but this is the only won that I am asked about six, seven months in advance,” Braley said. “We are blessed by people wanting to play in the tournament and those who support it.”
For more information about the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, go to its website, txwoundedwarrior.com or call 903-918-2210.