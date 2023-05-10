LONGVIEW — Mike Vallery won state championships as a high school football coach in Louisiana and Texas.
In this area, he is best known for his work in Kilgore, where he led the Bulldogs to a record of 133-47-1 from 1995-2009, including a 16-0 record and a state championship in 2004.
Vallery was inducted into the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor on April 23 inside the Holiday Inn North Infinity Event Center.
“I’m very proud to accept this award for my former coaches, players, faculty, administrators and fans that have supported me throughout my career,” Vallery said. “I would like to thank the selection committee for awarding me this outstanding honor.”
Vallery was honored alongside coaches Dennis Parker of Marshall and Clarence McMichael of Nacogdoches, along with player Matt Flynn (Tyler Lee), sports writer Phil Hicks (Tyler Morning Telegraph), football official Bobby Bain (Tyler Chapter) and the 2022 state champion Carthage Bulldogs football team.
After stints as an assistant coach in Louisiana, including at Neville, Vallery became the head football coach at Ouachita Parish High School, in Monroe, Louisiana, in 1985. He coached at Ouachita Parish from 1985-94, including leading the program to a state championship in 1989.
In 1995, Vallery crossed the state line and accepted a job as the head football coach at Kilgore High School. The Bulldogs had a winning record in the first 14 of Vallery’s 15 seasons at the helm.
“There’s never been a day where I’ve looked back at my career and wish things could’ve gone different,” Vallery said. “I’ve been blessed by great mentors, amazing coaches and overwhelming supporters over my career. My high school coaches paved the way and helped me pursue my coaching career. It was only fitting that my alma mater is where my coaching career began.”
Vallery had multiple people there supporting him on April 23, and he recognized them.
“I would like to recognize my family and friends here with me today,” Vallery said, “my wife, Wanda; my son, Chris; my daughter-in-law, Amanda; my granddaughter, Ashton; Doug and Judy Duke; Jay and Tamera Dean; Travis Martin; Darren Preston; and Rafe Mata, who was one of my first quarterbacks at Kilgore.
“To wrap this up, I’m so glad I got the opportunity to coach in Texas. It’s the greatest state for high school football in the country.”
Vallery finished his career with a record of 227-73-1.