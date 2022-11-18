Local Tyler residents are getting into the Christmas spirit by giving back.
At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd., residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause.
As temperatures continue to get lower this holiday season, the women knew many people in need would need more ways to keep warm. So, they decided to handmake warm hats and donate them to The Salvation Army in Tyler.
“We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler,” said Stefanie Gaitan, community relations director. “We’re so proud of their dedication and hard work. It’s so wonderful to be able to help others.”
Anyone who wants to donate to The Salvation Army can reach out to the store at 903-592-4361 or stop by at 633 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.