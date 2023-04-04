Rice Elementary School brothers Jonah Silverio, 9, and Jeremiah Silverio, 8, made it to Spain in late March to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Jonah and Jeremiah began playing soccer at 4 years old and currently play for several organizations including for an Academy team East Texas Threat, league play in the Dallas Area, and FC Dallas Academy for their respective age groups.

Last summer, the boys attended a Real Madrid summer camp in Kansas where they were selected based on their performance for a chance to train with the Real Madrid team in Spain. Only a select few were chosen for the opportunity.

To be able to make the trip, the family had to raise money, as they said it’s not something they could've done alone. Now, thanks to the community, the brothers are currently in Spain living out their dream.

On Friday, March 24, the boys flew out of Dallas to make the trip with their father. After several travel delays and missed connection, the trio arrived in Madrid on Saturday at 4 p.m. local Madrid time.

Mother Nicolette Silverio said the family knew as of Jan. 1 that enough money had been raised to send the boys overseas.

“We are so grateful for the contributions from family, friends and the community,” she said. “By the first of January we were sure they would be able to go.”

Silverio said the boys were both excited and nervous to make the trip.

“Jonah I think was the most excited and eager to go,” she said. “Jeremiah was as well but he was a bit more nervous about going.”

As for her own reaction, Silverio said she couldn’t be more grateful.

“I was so grateful and relieved that I could provide this opportunity to these boys. The experience of another country alone is such an opportunity for growth,” she said. “But these boys are getting to play the sport they love at a higher level, making new friends, and training under the Real Madrid coaches.”

Practices have been closed except for one day for family to observe. However, on Sunday, the boys were treated to the Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid game where Real Madrid won 6-0.

Silverio said although the boys have been extremely busy with multiple practices, they are enjoying themselves and the opportunity.

The program is run by Avanza who is partnered with the Real Madrid academy. The red uniforms the boys wear are the Avanza uniforms which they wear when playing against other local clubs in the evening. The white uniforms are the Real Madrid uniforms used for practice at the Real Madrid training facility Valdebebas.

The boys will return to the US this week.