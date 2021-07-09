After three Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office employees lost their homes and belongings in a fire, their co-workers and community members are rallying together to help the officers in need.
On July 5, a fire broke out at the Lake Holbrook Apartments in Mineola, causing several people to be displaced, including the three sheriff's office employees.
"It has been devastating and overwhelming. I can imagine they are stressed about what the next move for them will be," said Shania Dinkins, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Association president. "Two of the employees have experienced a total loss. The only thing they came out with is the clothes they were wearing."
Dinkins organized a Go Fund Me page for her co-workers to gather support. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has gained over $2,800 out a $9,000 goal.
She said the sheriff's office just revived its employee association a month ago, and the group wasn't prepared for such a devastating event to happen and so fast.
"As soon as this happened we had multiple employees step up to the plate and join the association and ask how they can help," she said. "We have had multiple meetings discussing what our next moves are to help these three employees and discussed ideas for benefits we can organize to help raise money."
She felt that Go Fund Me was the quickest way to help under the circumstances.
In addition to the Go Fund Me, Dinkins said the sheriff's association is organizing a benefit luncheon and a prayer on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Canton city lake. The association is also organizing a raffle, where businesses can donate items to be raffled off.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Association Facebook page will provide continued updates about benefits for the officers.
Due to privacy reasons, the officers are remaining anonymous, but Dinkins said her co-workers appreciate the outpour of support they've received.
Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson told the Tyler Morning Telegraph's news partner CBS 19 that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured and the Red Cross is helping people who were displaced.
The Go Fund Me can be found here: gofundme.com/f/xgjnq-financial-help?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_d7qg+xgjnq-financial-help