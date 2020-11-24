Christmas came to downtown Tyler just before noon on Tuesday as crews planted the enormous 20-foot tall Leyland Cypress tree at the center of T.B. Butler Plaza.
The tree hails from Merket Christmas Tree Farm in Beckville, a small community located in Panola County. Tyler Parks and Recreation employees spent about three hours for a round trip after heading to the farm at 8 a.m.
Angela Bennis, city of Tyler recreation manager, said the tree coming to town and getting decorated is an annual event residents love to watch.
"We decorate the trees around the square, put the garland on the light post," she said. "We'll decorate this year with garland, lights, put a fence around it and get lit up."
However, this year will be different due to COVID-19. The typical big lighting ceremony will not happen due to safety concerns, but Bennis said everything will be lit up and decorated by Dec. 4.
"We hope that everybody can come out and see the square decorated for the holidays," Bennis said. "Being outside is a good socially distanced activity that you can do this year. We just want everybody to be safe and have a happy holiday."
People passing by to see the tree be properly placed on its base stood in excitement to see the annual tradition of the Christmas tree coming to Tyler.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren was one of the people who came to the square to see the tree while going out to lunch.
"I just feel like a little kid," Warren said. "I wanted to see the tree just like everybody else."
He thinks Christmas will bring some enjoyment following this year's events.
"Christmas is an exciting time and I think everybody is ready," he said. "2020 has been a crazy year and I think everybody's ready to see a Christmas tree and lights and see the kids have a good time.
He said he'll be downtown next Thursday to assist with the lighting of the tree.
The tree will stay on the square until the new year for residents to view and enjoy.
Merket Christmas Tree Farm owner Jackie Merket said the farm has donated trees to cities several times in the past.
"It's always an honor to be able to do that," he said.
The farm, located at 785 FM 1794 in Beckville, is entering its 31st year of selling Christmas trees.
He said the Leyland Cypress is a fairly new Christmas tree, and it doesn't have a scent which makes it nonallergenic.
The one that came to Tyler is about nine or 10 years old, and the species can live for at least 34 years.
"It's a pretty tree," Merket said. "It just makes a really nice Christmas tree."
Merket said he plans to create a spot on his farm to grow Christmas trees for cities in the future.
In addition to a variety of Christmas trees, the farm grows grows peaches, muscadines, berries and other fruits to make preservatives and jellies to be sold in their store. The farm also sells treats and candies and has a petting zoo with baby goats for children.
Information on hours and other details for the farm can be found at their Facebook page facebook.com/merketfarm, website texaschristmastrees.net/merketfarm or by calling (903) 678-2359.
Reporting from the Marshall News-Messenger contributed to this story.