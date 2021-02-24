Many times when tragedy hits a group of people or an individual, we are quick to set up a GoFundMe page or have a benefit. But what about long-term?
I had an opportunity to witness the power of one person with a heart, who turned to three friends to bring a city together for one common cause.
No amount of federal money could have done this. This was about common sense and doing the right thing.
It became the Tyler Street Team.
Callynth “Cally” Finney thought she was getting a few homeless people off the streets and out of the woods as temperatures were about to reach record low freezing levels with snow on the way.
Armed with a few thousand in donations, she met a solid goal, people were off the streets for five days thanks to paid hotel rooms.
As it became apparent the weather was going to be more brutal than expected, her group texts with Heidi Eslicker, Gina King and Sarah Bulloch turned into a small, private Facebook group.
The found 177 people who were in danger of freezing and starving to death and raised $20,000 to get them in several hotels. Two of the hotels had water lines break and at one hotel, the entire first floor was flooded.
That small Facebook group grew to 901 members who all joined so they could help.
Volunteers moved people to the second floor and to other hotels. They had to help disabled people and those with pets. All with the wind chill factor around -15. The roads and parking lots were a sheet of ice. Volunteers found a way to get food to Cally and get food to other hotels and people in need.
Cally, wearing her signature winter hat, would pause for an hour each day for a nap. She stayed at the hotels, she checked on everyone and she was a true leader.
When things are happening by the second, you need a leader who can make a quick decision. She was that leader. She dumped praise on others and went to check on those in need. The five nights in a hotel turned to 8. Donations went up to $40,000.
People had socks, underwear, blankets, food, water and when the electric went out, flashlights. They didn’t mind the electric going out. They didn’t have electricity under a bridge or in a tent. They were content.
When the temperatures went into the 40s and it was time to check out of the hotels, that was the point Cally and the Tyler Street Team could have hugged everyone, shared some tears and went back to “normal” life.
But this wasn’t a one-time shot.
All 177 people filled out surveys. Volunteers went to them. They were rewarded for it. Some needed a new tent, some needed cat or dog food.
One thing about some of the homeless, some of them enjoy their life. They have a routine and they don’t want it to change. Some do not have the ability to get. ride to a social services office, wait to fill out paperwork and get back to their “home.” The Tyler Street Team put together a comprehensive list of their needs.
One man thanked everyone as he left and politely declined an amazing gift bag of food and supplies for weeks. He even declined a ride. He was content to walk back to his life.
However, most of them want a job, or a better job, or a home.
Members of the Tyler Street Team started “adopting” a homeless person. They started the process of a social security card, a driver’s license, a state ID or a birth certificate. They are helping them locate education records.
You know you have a successful group when the mayor joins. Tyler Mayor Don Warren joined the Facebook group and said, “As mayor of our great city, I can’t thank you all enough for everything that you have done throughout this weather event taking care of our homeless population. One of the high points of this past week has been seeing people helping people. As I like to call it, loving thy neighbor. You all have stepped up and you make our city an even better community. Thank you.”
Callynth was able to purchase a van. The Andrews Center reached out to come up with a plan to help with mental health needs. As part of the needs assessment, some of the homeless simply wanted someone to pray with them before they left.
I watched Sarah kneel down, hold a man by the hand and pray. That’s all he wanted.
Callynth did everything the right way. She made sure accountants were handling money and she set up a non-profit on the fly when most places were closed.
For eight days, I witnessed one of the most amazing, unselfish acts of human kindness. And it was all led by one woman, who opened up to one of our reporters and revealed at 16, she was homeless for a few months.
She knows there is a pride factor when it comes to reaching out for help.
As residents read of the heroic acts of kindness, they helped her group. Or, they helped their neighbors. They helped strangers. Her passion was contagious.
Callynth Finney is the reason Tyler is a better place today, and hundreds of residents have a better future and way of life.
John Anderson is the regional editor. He can be reached at janderson@mrobertsmedia.com
A video during the week: