If rockin’ around the Christmas tree is your idea of a good time, then Tyler’s downtown square on Tuesday became your spot for the season.
A 20-foot tall Leyland Cypress tree now decorates the center of T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza after making its way from Merket Tree Farm in Beckville, a small town in Panola County. It will remain in place through New Year’s.
City parks and recreation crews brought the tree from its home and carefully placed the majestic centerpiece on its base just before noon.
Madeline Burton, city of Tyler forester, said the tree will start getting its decorations added next week.
"I am beyond pumped. This is so exciting," Burton said. "Christmastime is a wonderful time of the year, and it's just exciting to be a part of helping put up the tree this year."
She said "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is definitely among the best Christmas songs.
The 36th annual Christmas tree lighting will be Dec. 2 at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza following the Tyler Rotary Christmas Parade set for 6 p.m.
Burton said the city paid the farm $400 for the tree. Despite higher offers, she said the farm’s owners remained committed to Tyler.
"I was told there was a man who would come to the tree farm several times, and he would throw down $1,000 right then and there for the tree," she said. "Each time the Christmas tree farm owner would deny him and said, 'No, this is for the city of Tyler.'"
The tree will be lit by the 2022 Miracle Child, representing the Children’s Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
The 2022 Miracle Child will be announced at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 during a press conference at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. Free parking is available at the Fair Plaza Garage at 208 S. College Ave.
Merket Tree Farm, 785 FM 1794 in Beckville, has sold Christmas trees for over 30 years.
Information about hours and other details for the farm can be found at its Facebook page facebook.com/merketfarm, website at texaschristmastrees.net/merketfarm.htm or by calling (903) 678-2359.